SIT officials visit family of ‘murdered’ student leader; protests gather steam

KOLKATA: Senior IPS officers from the Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up by the Mamata Banerjee-administration to probe the alleged murder of student leader Anis Khan, met the victim’s family members on Tuesday even as protests by students demanding immediate arrest of the accused persons grew louder in Kolkata.

Khan, a student leader of the Indian Secular Front, was allegedly murdered at Amta in Howrah district, around 50 km west of Kolkata, by four unidentified persons in the early hours of Saturday. A student of Aliah University, he was a prominent face in the anti-NRC (National Register of Citizens) protests.

No arrest has been made in connection with the case so far. An assistant sub-inspector of police, a constable and a home guard were suspended on Tuesday on charges of negligence in duty. Top officials, however, remained tightlipped.

While a few hundred students from Aliah University organised a street rally, students of Jadavpur University and Presidency University staged protests on their own campuses.

“Those who killed my son were wearing police uniform. Now a SIT has been formed comprising police to investigate. We don’t trust the police. We would salam the chief minister a thousand times if she allows a CBI probe. We won’t consider any other investigation apart from a CBI probe,” said Salem Khan, the victim’s father.

While one of the accused was wearing a police uniform and was carrying a firearm, the rest were wearing uniform of civic volunteers, family members alleged, adding that he was thrown off from the second floor of his house resulting in his death.

On Monday, family members found the mobile of Khan from the terrace from where he was allegedly thrown off. The family members, however, refused to hand it over to the police saying that they would only cooperate if there was a CBI probe or a court-ordered probe.

In Kolkata, student protestors organised a rally which was supposed to reach Writers’ Buildings, where the state secretariat was earlier located. A scuffle broke out when the police stopped them. The protestors changed the rally-route frequently and sat on the roads bringing traffic to a halt at some busy intersections in central Kolkata.

On Monday the chief minister set up a SIT comprising three senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officials – ADG CID Gyanwant Singh, ADG CID (Operations) Meraj Khalid and joint commissioner of police (Barrackpore) Dhrubajyoti Dey.

“We are speaking to as many people from the victim’s family and neighbours. Forensic samples have also been collected,” said a SIT official.

On Tuesday when the SIT-officials went to meet the victim’s family, dozens of villagers poured out on the streets holding placards in their hands demanding a CBI-probe.