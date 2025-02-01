Sitharaman announces job creation, infra dev measures for poll-bound Bihar

With an eye on the Bihar polls due later this year, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced measures for job creation and infrastructure development including green-field airports. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Parliament complex. (PTI)

In her budget speech, she said airports in Patna and Bettiah will also be upgraded. Sitharaman, who draped a Madhubani sari designed by Padma awardee Dulari Devi, announced additional support for the Western Kosi Canal project and the setting up of a Makhana Board and the National Institute of Food Technology.

Sanjay Jha, the working president of Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), said the establishment of a Makhana Board in Bihar will unlock new opportunities for fox nut farmers and entrepreneurs. “This initiative will enhance production, processing, value addition, and marketing, driving economic growth in Mithila & Bihar. A game-changer for the region’s agricultural economy!”

Jha said the proposed National Institute of Food Technology would boost Bihar’s food processing sector. He added the initiative will enhance farmers’ income through value addition and create skilling, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities for the youth. “A step towards economic empowerment and regional growth…” he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is part of the coalition government in Bihar. The JD(U) has 12 lawmakers in the Lok Sabha, making it a key partner of the BJP-led Union government. It been petitioning the government for more funds for the state to boost its economy and generate employment. The JD(U) has also been seeking special status for Bihar.