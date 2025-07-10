Shillong, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began her four-day official visit to Meghalaya on Thursday with a series of engagements in Shillong, focusing on youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, and urban infrastructure development. Sitharaman begins 4-day visit to Meghalaya, highlights youth empowerment and urban growth

Accompanied by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and others, Sitharaman chaired an interactive session of the North East Roundtable under the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme , where she interacted with interns, industry leaders and officials from various states of the region.

The PMIS seeks to bridge the gap between education and employment by offering structured internship opportunities to young people across the country, particularly from remote areas.

During the session, several interns shared their experiences of personal and professional growth through the scheme.

Among them was Khlainkupar Lyngkhoi, a Human Resource intern from East Khasi Hills district, who spoke about the confidence and skills he gained.

"One of the most important skills I have acquired is time management. This internship has helped me handle responsibilities in the workplace, and I am thankful to the Ministry and Government for this scheme," he said.

In her address, Sitharaman underscored the vision behind the PMIS.

"This scheme was envisioned to support those who have never had a job assignment or internship, enabling them to acquire vital skills and workplace exposure. I am glad to see so many of you making good use of this platform," she said.

Highlighting the importance of mentorship, especially as the day coincided with Guru Purnima, she said, "Mentors you meet during your internships may play an important role in shaping your future."

Encouraging entrepreneurial aspirations, Sitharaman urged interns to explore business opportunities and assured them of continued support from the government. She also called upon the interns to become "brand ambassadors" for the scheme.

Earlier, the Union minister inaugurated the Polo Shopping Complex, Shillong's first modern commercial mall, built under the Smart Cities Mission.

The ₹100.33 crore project spans 1.26 acres with 1.70 lakh square feet of built-up space and features eco-friendly elements such as rainwater harvesting and rooftop solar power.

Over the next three days, Sitharaman is scheduled to visit various development projects, engage with self-help groups, farmers, and industry stakeholders, and review ongoing schemes across Meghalaya.

