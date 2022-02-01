‘Business as usual can’t continue’: Sitharaman eyes big change in urban planning

NEW DELHI: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the “business as usual” approach cannot continue in urban planning, which requires a paradigm change as nearly half of the country’s population will be living in cities by 2047. In her Budget speech, she announced a committee of urban planners, economists and institutions will be formed to make policy recommendations for the development of urban areas.

Sitharaman said orderly urban development is critical for cities to become centres of economic growth. “This would require us to re-imagine our cities into centres of sustainable living with opportunities for all, including women and youth. For this to happen, urban planning cannot continue with a business as usual approach. We plan to steer a paradigm change,” she said.

“A high-level committee of reputed urban planners, urban economists and institutions will be formed to make recommendations on urban sector policies, capacity building, planning, implementation and governance.”

She said for “India-specific knowledge” of urban planning and design, and to deliver certified training in these areas, five academic institutes will be designated as “centres of excellence” and ₹250 crores will be allocated to each. In addition to this, All India Council for Technical Education will work towards improving the syllabi, quality and access of urban planning courses in other institutions. For urban capacity building, she said support will be provided to the states.

Last year, government think tank NITI Aayog’s report titled “Reforms in Urban Planning Capacity in India” highlighted the shortage of urban planners in the country and recommended the need for capacity building and regulatory framework.

The report said concerted actions were required to bring in more structure, professionalism, and identity to the urban planning profession. It added that 63% of the 7,933 towns and cities (urban settlements) in India do not have master plans, which are considered critical for managing urbanisation challenges. While large scale investment was being made in cities, most cities faced urban planning related issues.