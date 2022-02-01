Govt’s paperless drive: Nirmala Sitharaman reads out Budget from a tablet, again

NEW DELHI: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman used a tablet for a second year to read out the Budget, shunning paper. Her predecessors have traditionally presented the Budget by reading from sheaf of paper.

Sitharaman’s presentation of her fourth Budget using a black tablet comes as the government has pushed for making India greener. Last year, Prime Minister Modi promised to cut emissions to net-zero by 2070. The government has also aggressively pushed for digitisation in its functioning.

The Parliament has sought to reduce the use of paper as well. The Lok Sabha secretariat last month asked its branches to furnish quarterly reports on the economic use of paper.

Sitharaman said this year’s Budget would continue to provide impetus to growth. She added the economic recovery is benefitting from public investments and capital spending. Sitharaman said that inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition, and climate action are four pillars of development.

