Home / India News / Govt’s paperless drive: Nirmala Sitharaman reads out Budget from a tablet, again
india news

Govt’s paperless drive: Nirmala Sitharaman reads out Budget from a tablet, again

Parliament has also sought to reduce the use of paper in its functioning and the Lok Sabha secretariat last month asked its branches to furnish quarterly reports on its economic use
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Parliament for the presentation of the Union Budget. (PTI)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Parliament for the presentation of the Union Budget. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 01, 2022 12:04 PM IST
Copy Link
BySaubhadra Chatterji

NEW DELHI: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman used a tablet for a second year to read out the Budget, shunning paper. Her predecessors have traditionally presented the Budget by reading from sheaf of paper.

Sitharaman’s presentation of her fourth Budget using a black tablet comes as the government has pushed for making India greener. Last year, Prime Minister Modi promised to cut emissions to net-zero by 2070. The government has also aggressively pushed for digitisation in its functioning.

The Parliament has sought to reduce the use of paper as well. The Lok Sabha secretariat last month asked its branches to furnish quarterly reports on the economic use of paper.

Sitharaman said this year’s Budget would continue to provide impetus to growth. She added the economic recovery is benefitting from public investments and capital spending. Sitharaman said that inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition, and climate action are four pillars of development.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out