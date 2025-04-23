New Delhi, The Delhi Police has registered six FIRs and constituted Special Investigation Teams to probe a suspected larger conspiracy that involves facilitating the stay illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday. SITs to probe larger 'conspiracy' aiding entry of illegal Bangladeshi, Rohingya immigrants in Delhi

The move followed an internal directive issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on March 6, which had outlined a coordinated operation across the Special Cell, Crime Branch, and Law and Order units, they said.

According to the directive, the SITs were tasked with probing the alleged “mother conspiracy” behind the unlawful immigration network following the registration of FIRs.

“A drive to take action is to be undertaken, against all persons who have, or are helping illegal immigrants towards facilitating their entry into India, arranging settlement in India, creating fake identity documents and address proofs, facilitating movement towards Delhi, providing or arranging jobs in Delhi, and providing or renting accommodation in Delhi,” the order read.

It directed all district DCPs, Crime Branch, Special Branch and Special Cell to work on this by taking out data of approximately 151 illegal immigrants deported in 2024 and 2025. It also mentioned that this work should be completed by March 25.

The order lays down an elaborate step-by-step instruction to be followed by senior police officers of various units.

“The Special Commissioner of Police will collect the inquiry reports of all Bangladeshi deportees from FRRO and the concerned District DCPs latest by March 8, and provide the same to Special CP and Special CP ,” it read.

Following this, the Crime Branch, Special Branch and District DCPs had to submit their reports along with action taken, to Special CP through their Special CPs by March 25.

“Special CP shall, thereafter, get the said reports analysed for filling in a computer processable format, for the generation of a database and submit the key findings of the same along with the structure/schema of a powerpoint presentation on the subject by March 30,” it said.

The order stated, “On the basis of the analytical findings and the schema, drafts of ‘mother conspiracy’ FIR shall be prepared by Spl. CP/Special Cell, and shared with Spl. CP/Crime and Spl. CsP/Law & Order Zones by April 1.”

According to the order, six FIRs, two each from the Special Cell and Crime Branch and one each in Law and Order Zones, had to be registered by April 5 utilising the draft of the "mother conspiracy’"FIR, following which the investigation will be taken up by constituting Special Investigation Teams of seasoned officer.

“These SITs include experienced officers drawn from specialised units and are focused on tracing and dismantling the networks that have enabled such illegal activities in the city,” a senior police officer said.

The operation also included field-level action between early March and April, during which officials carried out drives to identify, detain, and deport illegal residents.

Law enforcement units reportedly questioned multiple suspects and prepared incident reports under a standardised format.

Two rounds of internal review meetings were held on March 15 and March 20 to assess progress and coordinate follow-up action.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 28 directed the Delhi Police to take stringent action against the networks that help illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas enter India, highlighting it is an issue of national security that should be dealt with strictly.

