e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Six Congress MLAs resign from Manipur assembly after BJP-led govt wins trust vote

Six Congress MLAs resign from Manipur assembly after BJP-led govt wins trust vote

india Updated: Aug 11, 2020 18:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Imphal: Six opposition Congress members of the Manipur legislative assembly (MLAs) have submitted their resignation to the Speaker Y Khemchand Singh, said Okram Henry Singh, one of the lawmakers, who have quit.

Md Abdul Nasir, who represented Lilong assembly constituency, Oinam Lukhoi Singh (Wangoi), P Brojen (Wangjing-Tentha), Ngamthang Haokip (Saitu), Ginsuanhau (Singhat) and Okram Henry Singh (Wangkhei) are the Congress legislators to tender their resignation citing their lack of trust in the party’s state leadership.

They submitted their resignations on Monday at around 12:55 pm while the assembly was still in the session, said Henry Singh.

“Later, we met the Speaker at the assembly,” he said.

The resignations were accepted by Speaker Singh on Tuesday.

Henry Singh explained the reason behind the move.

“Even though I’m born and brought up with the Congress, I’m compelled to resign as an MLA as per the wishes of the people in my constituency.”

Henry Singh, who was elected for the first time as a lawmaker on a Congress ticket in 2017, said the six legislators would quit the party soon and submit their resignation to Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief, Moirangthem Okendro.

Earlier on Monday night, lawmaker Nasir said they resigned owing to lack of trust in the leadership of the Congress legislature party (CLP).

He cited the inability of the CLP to form a state government, despite having 28 MLAs in the 60-member assembly and the party’s debacle in recent Rajya Sabha polls as the primary reasons that prompted them to quit as legislators.

MLA Lukhoi said that they resigned to work for the welfare of the public amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition government, led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, sailed through the trust vote in a voice vote in the assembly.

In the 53-member assembly, including the Speaker, 28 ruling MLAs, including the Deputy Speaker, were present in the House during the trust vote.

While out of 24 Congress MLAs, only 16, headed by opposition leader and former CM O Ibobi Singh, attended Monday’s assembly session.

The 60-member Manipur Assembly was reduced to a strength of 53 after four lawmakers were disqualified under the anti-defection law and three BJP MLAs had resigned.

top news
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, on ventilator, says hospital
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, on ventilator, says hospital
Regular train services to remain suspended till further notice
Regular train services to remain suspended till further notice
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In