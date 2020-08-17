e-paper
Home / India News / Six Covid-19 positive patients die in Uttarakhand, state tally rises to 12,493

Six Covid-19 positive patients die in Uttarakhand, state tally rises to 12,493

Out of 12,493, a total of 8,485 people have recovered successfully, bringing the recovery rate in the state to 67.92 per cent.

india Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai
HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The confluence of Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers, which is officially accepted as the start of the River Ganges, is illuminated at twilight in the town of Devprayag, Uttarakhand.
The confluence of Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers, which is officially accepted as the start of the River Ganges, is illuminated at twilight in the town of Devprayag, Uttarakhand.(AP)
         

Uttarakhand on Monday reported 319 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative tally of virus cases in the state to 12,493.

Out of 12,493, a total of 8,485 people have recovered successfully, bringing the recovery rate in the state to 67.92 per cent.

Maximum 109 fresh cases were reported from Haridwar district followed by Uttarkashi (77), Rudraprayag (41), US Nagar (38), Nainital (23), Tehri (15), Dehradun (10), Bageshwar (3), and one case each from Champawat, Chamoli and Pithoragarh districts, according to the health bulletin released by state.

The death toll in state rose by six, after two Covid-19 positive patients died due to coronavirus related complications and other died due to co-morbidities.

A total of 158 Covid-19 positive patients have succumbed to the virus infection in Uttarakhand till now, with 31 patients dying due to coronavirus, according to the health officials. The rest of the positive patients died due to comorbidities and other causes, added health officials.

Haridwar district has reported the maximum 3099 Covid-19 positive cases so far followed by Dehradun (2438), US Nagar (2282) and Nainital (1784).

Also, 385 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Monday with a maximum of 131 from Haridwar district.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 28.95 days, while the infection rate is 5.05%. The state has so far tested over 2.65 lakh samples of which results of over 13,000 are awaited.

Uttarakhand currently has 433 containment zones in eight districts including maximum 366 in Haridwar district.

To effectively fight the pandemic, the state government has operationalised 17 dedicated COVID Hospitals and 381 COVID Care Centres (CCC) across the state. State government has also started home isolation of asymptomatic Covid-19 positive patients recently.

