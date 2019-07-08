Six fishermen rescued, 25 still missing in Bay of Bengal

As many as 25 fishermen of Kakdwip area in Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district went missing on Saturday when as many as four trawlers capsized in the Bay of Bengal, said government officials and functionaries of the fishermen’s association.On Monday morning, six fishermen were rescued in Harivanga area in Bangladesh.

Indian Coast Guard personnel are conducting search operations to locate the ‘missing’ fishermen.

There were 61 fishermen in the four trawlers. While 31 were rescued by others after the vessels sank, the rest went missing.

Those who went out for fishing are the residents of Kalinagar and Akshoynagar in Kakdwip, about 89 km to the south of Kolkata.

“The trawlers sank on Saturday and 31 fishermen were rescued. We got the information today that six more were rescued in Harivanga. Search operations are going on. We have urged the district fisheries department and Indian Coast Guard to help in the search operation. They are in touch with the authorities of Bangladesh as the mishap occurred near the waters of the neighbouring country,” said Bijan Maity, secretary of Kakdwip Fishermen Welfare Association.

“After receiving forecast of inclement weather, we asked the fishermen not to venture into the sea. But some ignored our warning. Several oof the fishermen are missing and search operations are going on,” said Jayanta Pradhan, deputy director of fisheries department.

Trawlers venture out to about 80 nautical miles or about 148 km into the sea.

Last year more than 20 fishermen, residents of South 24 Parganas district, perished in the Bay of Bengal after their trawlers capsized.

