Six imposters arrested at CISF recruitment centre appearing for exam

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh police have busted a racket and arrested six imposters in Durg district who were appearing for the physical examination segment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in place of the real candidates, officials said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Chandrashekhar Singh, Shyamvir Singh, Mahendra Singh, Ajeet Singh and Hariom Dutt, all residents of Uttar Pradesh and Durgesh Singh Tomar, a resident of Morena in Madhya Pradesh. They were trying to appear in a physical test at the Recruitment and Training Centre (RTC) of the CISF after clearing a written test conducted by Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Police said they recovered fake Aadhaar cards and Chhattisgarh domicile certificates from the possession of the accused.

“The gang was busted based on a mismatch of biometrics of proxy candidates before their physical examination in Durg on Thursday. Till now we have arrested six accused. Many more are likely to be arrested. Teams have been sent to Agra (Uttar Pradesh) and Morena (MP) where the kingpins are located. Teams have been formed to investigate the case,” said Durg superintendent of police Abhishek Pallav.

Police said each candidate paid ₹5 lakh to pass the test, and in this particular case, the same imposter had appeared for the written examination on different dates for all candidates.

“Agents will search for willing unemployed youth who are ready to pay for jobs. In this case ₹5 lakh was taken from each candidate and then they used to hire a good proxy candidate who could clear the written exam. In this case, the same person impersonated all the candidates and appeared for exams on four different dates,” said the SP.

After the written examinations were cleared, the gang selected four other imposters who could clear physical examinations.

“The kingpin seems to be from Morena who seems to have a chain of agents for luring unemployed youth,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh police have also served notice to the SSC to inquire how these imposters appeared in the written exams and action will be taken based on investigation.

“There seems to be no role of the CISF officials but the role of SSC employees or the officials at examination centres cannot be ruled out,” the SP said.

