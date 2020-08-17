e-paper
Home / India News / Six persons at Sharad Pawar’s Mumbai residence test Covid-19 positive

Six persons at Sharad Pawar’s Mumbai residence test Covid-19 positive

india Updated: Aug 17, 2020 14:37 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
(HT photo)
         

Mumbai: Six personnel, who is deployed as part of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s security detail, has tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive.

However, Pawar himself has tested Covid-19 negative in the rapid antigen detection (RAD) test that was conducted at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope told media persons in Ahmednagar on Monday morning.

The test reports of all the members and staff at Silver Oak, Pawar’s south Mumbai residence, and the rest of the security personnel, except for the six, have come Covid-19 negative.

The veteran leader has decided not to meet the public for the next four days, as a precautionary measure.

Tope said he would request the NCP chief to put off his visits for the next few days.

“Pawar saheb is taking all the necessary precautions. There is no reason to worry,” he said.

The security personnel, who is assigned to maintain social distancing norms between the public and the NCP leader, is likely to have come in contact with a person, who had contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, Tope added.

