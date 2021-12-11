Six students of Andhra school drown in Krishna river

Six students of a Vedic school in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, who went for a swim in Krishna river, drowned on Friday, home minister Mekathoti Sucharita said.

Five of the deceased were identified as Harshit Shukla, Subham Trivedi, Anshuman Shukla, Shiv Sharma and Nitesh Kumar Dikshit and the body of the sixth student was yet to be identified. They are said to be from Uttar Pradesh.

A statement from the home minister said the students, belonging to Swetha Srungachalam Veda Pathasala at Madipadu village, went for a swim in the river closer to their institution on Friday evening.

“However, the students could not gauge the depth of the river at the spot and drowned in the waters. Police, who rushed to the spot on receiving the information, recovered the bodies with help of expert swimmers,” the statement said.

Expressing deep shock over the incident, Sucharita said she had spoken to the higher police officials about the mishap and instructed them to take up a comprehensive inquiry to ascertain the reasons.

The locals told police that there were whirlpools in the river at the spot but there were no boards warning the swimmers.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan expressed shock over the death of six students of the Vedic school. The governor said the institutions should take all precautions to ensure safety of the students.