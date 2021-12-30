Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Six terrorists killed in Kashmir
india news

Six terrorists killed in Kashmir

Joint teams of police, army, and the Central Reserve Police Force launched the operations at Mirhama in Kulgam and Dooru in the neighbouring Anantnag district
Security forces at a gunbattle site. (Representative image/ANI File)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 11:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said that security forces killed six terrorists in South Kashmir in two overnight operations. They said joint teams of police, army, and the Central Reserve Police Force launched the operations at Mirhama in Kulgam and Dooru in the neighbouring Anantnag district.

Police said that the six included two foreigners. They added that two of the local terrorists have so far also been identified.

Inspector general of police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar called the killing a big success for the security forces.

“Two local terrorists and one Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM killed. Search still going on. 01 M4 and 02 AK 47 rifles recovered. A big success,” said the police in a tweet quoting Kumar.

Three terrorists each were killed at Mirhama and Dooru. A policeman was also injured in the Dooru shootout.

Officials said both the operations have been concluded.

