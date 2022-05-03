Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Smriti Irani to visit Wayanad today

BJP leaders said she will highlight backwardness of the district and talk in length about various centrally-sponsored programmes.
Union minister Smriti Irani will chair a meeting in the collectorate and review progress of the centrally-funded programmes in the district and meet people, including tribal leaders. (HT Photo)
Published on May 03, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani will visit Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s parliament constituency Wayanad in northern Kerala on Tuesday to review developmental projects in the district.

“I will be there soon to attend meeting, public events related to the district’s development,” she tweeted. During the day-long visit, she will chair a meeting in the collectorate and review progress of the centrally-funded programmes in the district and meet people, including tribal leaders, said the BJP district unit. The district has highest number of SC/ST members in the state.

In 2019 Lok Sabah election, Irani had defeated Gandhi from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency, the Congress leader’s pocket borough, but the latter managed to enter parliament with a win from his second seat, Wayanad, with a thumping majority.

BJP leaders said she will highlight backwardness of the district and talk in length about various centrally-sponsored programmes. BJP leaders often accuse the ruling CPI(M) of changing names of the central programmes and present them as state-funded ones.

Interestingly, Gandhi is also visiting the state on Tuesday to inaugurate platinum jubilee celebrations of party trade union wing INTUC. INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan said the inaugural session in Kovalam will be attended by 15,000 delegates.

