Smriti Irani (who beat Rahul Gandhi in Amethi) in his Kerala seat before 2024

Smriti Irani's visit is being seen as a pointed jab at Rahul Gandhi, whom she beat to the Amethi Lok Sabha seat - previously a Congress stronghold - in 2019.
Union minister Smriti Irani HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Updated on May 03, 2022 11:08 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Union minister Smriti Irani will visit Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary constituency of Wayanad in northern Kerala today to review development projects.

"Hello Wayanad! I will be there soon to attend meetings and other public events related to the development of the district. See you tomorrow!" she tweeted in Malayalam on Monday evening.

During her day-long visit, she will chair a meeting in the collectorate, review progress of the central government-funded programmes and meet people, including tribal leaders, the BJP's district unit said. 

The district has highest number of SC/ST members in the state.

BJP leaders have said Smriti Irani will highlight backwardness of the district and talk in length about various centrally-sponsored programmes

Smriti Irani's visit is being seen as a pointed jab at Rahul Gandhi, whom she beat to the Amethi Lok Sabha seat - a Congress stronghold - in 2019.

She won by over 55,000 votes - delivering a massive shock to the Congress.

And with the 2024 Lok Sabha polls drawing ever closer, today's visit has led to speculation the BJP (which has a negligible presence in Kerala) could deploy the fiery former TV star actor to re-create its Amethi win.

Kerala has 20 Lok Sabha seats. 

The Congress claimed 15 in the last general election. Rahul Gandhi won his by securing nearly 66 per cent of the votes against CPI's PP Suneer. The BJP-led NDA candidate, Thushar Vellappally had less than seven per cent of votes.

The rest were distributed between the ruling CPI(M), the Indian Union Muslim League, Kerala Congress (M) and the Revolutionary Socialist Party.

The BJP contested 15 (rest to regional allies) but failed to open its account, much like last year's assembly polls, in which the party-led NDA did not win a single seat, despite a high-profile candidate like Metro man E Sreedharan.

