Snake found in ‘khichdi’ being served in Maharashtra school midday meal

A snake was found in khichdi being served to students of a government primary school in Maharashtra’s Nanded, officials said today. However, there was no report of any student being was affected as the meal distribution was stopped at once.

The incident took place on Wednesday at the Gargavan Zilla Parishad Primary School, around 50 km from Nanded, when the 80-odd children studying in Classes I-to-V were served the midday meal, reported IANS news agency.

As the school staff started serving the khichdi, they were shocked to see the snake in the large vessel, according to district education officer Prashant Digraskar and the service was immediately stopped. Most children went hungry for the day, officials.

“We have taken this matter very seriously and ordered a probe. A team from the district has left for the village today to investigate and necessary action will be taken after their report is received,” Digraskar told IANS on Thursday.

He added that the contract to make the khichdi is given by the school management committee to local groups or NGOs.

Implemented around 1996, the khichdi is part of the weekly nutrition menu for the children in all government schools in the state to discourage dropouts, especially among girls, with over 1.25 crore students benefiting from it daily.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 18:00 IST