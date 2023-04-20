Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Solar Eclipse 2023 LIVE updates: NASA shares telescope view from Australia

Updated on Apr 20, 2023 11:00 AM IST

  • Solar Eclipse 2023 LIVE: First one for the year is a ‘hybrid solar eclipse’; Check date, time and visibility from India and other parts of the world.

Solar eclipse 2023: Only parts of South East Asia and Australia will witness the rare hybrid solar eclipse.(File Photo)
Solar Eclipse LIVE: The first Solar Eclipse of 2023 that will be witnessed on Thursday will be a rare celestial event called ‘hybrid solar eclipse’. According to NASA, a hybrid solar eclipse occurs due to the curvature of the earth's surface and shift from annular to total eclipse

When it comes to the place, date and time of this eclipse, a hybrid solar eclipse occurs only a few times in a century and the last one was in 2013. It will the next occur in 2031.

This solar eclipse will not be visible in India. Only parts of South East Asia and Australia will witness the rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse. Meanwhile, the 'ring of fire' will be visible for a few seconds in the Indian and Pacific oceans.

While this event will be a spectacular sight for those in parts of South East Asia and Australia, unfortunately, it will not be visible in India

 

  Thu, 20 Apr 2023 10:55 AM

    Around 20,000 eclipse chasers from coastal town of Exmouth in Australis to enjoy rare eclipse 

    Around 20,000 eclipse chasers gathered under a cloudless sky in the northwest Australian coastal town of Exmouth to enjoy a rare total solar eclipse that plunged the region into darkness for about a minute late Thursday mornin, AP reported.

  Thu, 20 Apr 2023 10:39 AM

    NASA shares telescope view from Australia

    NASA on Thursday shared telescope view of the year's first solar eclipse from Australia. A total eclipse will only be visible in three locations on land, including Exmouth (Western Australia), Timor Leste and West Papua (Indonesia). Read more

