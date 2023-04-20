Solar Eclipse 2023 LIVE updates: NASA shares telescope view from Australia

Solar Eclipse LIVE: The first Solar Eclipse of 2023 that will be witnessed on Thursday will be a rare celestial event called ‘hybrid solar eclipse’. According to NASA, a hybrid solar eclipse occurs due to the curvature of the earth's surface and shift from annular to total eclipse

When it comes to the place, date and time of this eclipse, a hybrid solar eclipse occurs only a few times in a century and the last one was in 2013. It will the next occur in 2031.

This solar eclipse will not be visible in India. Only parts of South East Asia and Australia will witness the rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse. Meanwhile, the 'ring of fire' will be visible for a few seconds in the Indian and Pacific oceans.

