Soldier’s last message: A call to stop fighting over religion

“Don’t fight over hijab and saffron. It hurts us when we see such things.” This was recorded in one of the last voice messages sent by Havaldar Altaf Ahmed, 37, before he was killed in an avalanche in Kashmir on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a voice note shared by the friends of the solider with media he could be making a plea asking people to set aside their differences. “Be well. Don’t fight in the name of religion and caste. Our soldiers are serving here (Kashmir) and giving their lives so that you are well and safe. Think about the nation and teach your children to do that as well,” he is heard in the voice note.

“Don’t fight over hijab and saffron. It hurts us when we see such things. While doing our duty here, we believe that people of country are good and believe that we are all children of mother India. Don’t waste our sacrifices. Please. When we hear of such things (hijab controversy), we feel bad because many are dying in front of our eyes at the border,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A soldier from Kodagu, Ahmed, who is part of the Army Ordinance Corps was posted in Kashmir. He leaves behind his mother, wife, a son and a daughter. Altaf’s wife Zuberi, a native of Yadapala in Virajpet is residing at Matanur district in Kerala since 10 years.

Altaf, who grew up in Meenupete, completed his education up to Class 10 at St Anne’s School in Virajpet and completed his PU education at the Virajpet Government Junior College. Following this, he joined the Army Ordnance Corps Regiment and had been serving since 19 years.