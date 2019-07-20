Solution to Kashmir issue is on the cards, says Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday assured the country that a solution to the vexed Kashmir issue was on the cards and Jammu and Kashmir would get rid of militancy soon.

“Kashmir samasya ka hal jaldi hone wala hai (the resolution of the Kashmir issue is on the cards). I am assuring it with full responsibility,” Singh told a gathering after inaugurating a bridge over the Ujh river in Kathua district built at a cost of Rs. 50 crore.

He said as home minister in the previous Narendra Modi government, he had made numerous attempts to hold talks with stakeholders to thrash out a solution to the decades-old dispute. “I don’t think any other home minister has taken more initiatives to resolve the issue as I did in my five-year tenure. I tried many times and appealed to them (stakeholders) to come to the negotiating table to find a meaningful solution. I took an all-party delegation to Kashmir to hold talks with all stakeholders. But everyone saw that the separatists did not open their door to a few members of the delegation that went to hold talks with them,” Singh said.Hinting that the government could take a tough posture, he continued, “We know how to find a solution. I am assuring you that the Kashmir issue will be resolved soon and no force can stop that from coming true. If the so-called stakeholders do not want a resolution from talks, rest assured we know how to find the solution.”

Taking a dig at separatists, Singh said, “While such elements entice gullible youths to indulge in stone-throwing on the streets and trigger disturbance, their children study and work aboard.”

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 22:11 IST