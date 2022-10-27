Some NGOs misused laws, were involved in anti-national activities: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have been misusing the Foreign Contributions (Regulations) Act (FCRA) to engage in anti-national activities. Speaking at the home ministry's two-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Haryana, he said the NGOs are even impeding economic progress.

"In 2020, the government took strong action to stop foreign funding of such NGOs by amending the FCRA," he said.

He added that while 'law and order' is a state subject, crimes across national and state borders can only be effectively addressed when all states work together.

"In our Constitution, law and order is a state subject… but we can be successful against trans-border or borderless crimes only when all states sit together to ponder over them, make a common strategy and (make) efforts to curb them," Shah further said.

According to a statement, the 'Chintan Shivir' is being organised with the goal of developing an action plan for the implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vision 2047' and 'Panch Pran' announced in his Independence Day speech.

Shah said the event can serve as a good forum for discussing strategies to combat cybercrime, narcotics-related crimes and cross-border terrorism, as well as exchanging best practises in law and order.

He said that significant changes have been made in agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and that some extraterritorial jurisdiction has been granted to them.

The home minister added the NIA will establish at least one office in each state by 2024 to build a strong anti-terror network.

