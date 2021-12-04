Some states moved court with inflated oxygen demand: Mandaviya in Parliament

Punjab reported four suspected deaths due to lack of oxygen during the second Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) wave, of the 19 states that responded to Union government’s request to share the number of such deaths, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Parliament on Friday.

He hit out at the opposition over claims that the Centre hid deaths due to oxygen shortage during the bruising second wave of the pandemic, and said the government sought data from all states on the matter.

“Government made all efforts possible to ensure oxygen supplies reached to states but some did not stop from politicizing the issue even during this crisis. They approached Court showing inflated oxygen requirements and elicited orders for more supplies. Even deaths due to lack of oxygen were politicized”, said the health minister.

“I want to say that the Prime Minister said at the chief ministers’ meeting that there was no need to hide the number of deaths. The Centre always said during all the meetings with states that there is no need to hide the deaths due to oxygen shortage or Covid in general; all deaths should be reported. The Centre wrote several letters to states asking relevant information, of which… only Punjab said in writing that the state reported four suspected deaths and those were being investigated. We have worked sincerely and made it all public,” said the health minister.

He also asked the opposition parties to stop politicising the issue, and take note of the Centre’s efforts to ramp up oxygen production to meet the increased demand during the surge.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, he said the Union government made “all possible efforts” to ensure the availability of oxygen and increased its production following a rise in demand during the second wave of the pandemic.

“In various states 1225 PSA oxygen plants are already functional; and 3829 PSA plants are currently being established. I have begun taking certificates of successful installation from states so that we know for sure the plants are working well,” he added during the discussion on Covid in Lok Sabha. PSA stands for pressure swing adsorption, a technology that extracts oxygen from ambient air.

An oxygen digital tracking system to track the daily allocation of oxygen, their dispatch and deliveries, including movement of oxygen tankers has also been developed and put in place, the minister informed.

Mandaviya admitted that India’s public health care delivery system was weak, and the pandemic exposed the lacunae in the system. The Modi-led government refrained from blaming previous governments for the weak health infrastructure, he added, and has been working to strengthen it. India-made Covid-19 vaccines, said the health minister, were ready within a year, and the government provided a lot of support in the research and development of these, including financial assistance.

“There was a time when it took three years for approval if someone did research on a vaccine. So, nobody used to do research. We scrapped those rules and the nation got a vaccine after research within a year -- this facility has been given by PM Modi,” he said.

He also mentioned that at the start of the pandemic, India had 16,000 ventilators in all. At the begining of the pandemic, experts forecast that the country could need 75000 ventilators more.

“The government acted fast on it. The states have been provided 50,200 ventilators, of which 48,000 ventilators were installed,” said Mandaviya.

The health minister also talked about ensuring supply of medicines prescribed under the Covid protocol.

“Injections such as Tocilizumab and Amphotericin were not manufactured in India, but now they are. We created a buffer stock of medicines to deal with any surges,” he said.

Commenting on mucormycosis , the health minister informed the parliament that a total of 51,775 cases have been reported till November 29.

He said in a written reply that health ministry proactively supported states to tackle the challenge posed by cases of mucormycosis during the second surge of Covid-19.

According to the government data shared by the health minister, 34.6 million corona cases have been reported in India and 460,000 people died, a 1.36% case fatality rate.

“Also, 25,000 cases and 340 deaths per million population have been reported in India, which is one of the lowest in the world,” he said.