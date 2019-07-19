Umbha (Sonbhadra): The funeral of the 10 people killed in firing over a land dispute at Umbha in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district on Wednesday was held under tight security on Thursday even as the main accused in the case was arrested. Top officials had to rush to the village to talk the villagers out of their insistence on carrying out the last rites at the massacre scene.

Yagya Dutt, the main suspect, was arrested a day after his alleged henchmen fired on and killed the 10 when villagers tried to stop them from taking possession of a disputed piece of land.

Officials said the villagers agreed to bury the slain, most of who belonged to Gond tribal community, as per the local traditions on the banks of river Bagha about half a kilometre from their village after officials assured them that the families of the slain would be given adequate compensation.

Ramraj, a local, said they want compensation in cash and in form of land for the kin of the deceased. The villagers have been demanding Rs 20 lakh compensation and allotment of 10 bigha land to the families of the slain.

The villagers earlier performed the last rites only after district magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal visited the village and gave assurances in writing that the accused would be punished soon and the families of the slain would get the compensation they want.

“We want the administration to ensure exemplary punishment to all the accused so that no one dares to commit such an offence in future,” said Ganesh Lal, whose brother, Ramdhari, was among those killed.

Agarwal rushed to the village along with police superintendent Salman Taj Patil to assure the villagers that their demands would be met. “A letter has been written to the principal secretary to chief minister requesting him to look into the demands,” Agarwal said. He added that he also recommended jobs for the kin of the deceased.

Agarwal said he has recommended free treatment and monetary assistance for the injured as well.

Circle officer Gyanprakash Rai said a case has been registered against 28 identified and 50 unidentified people on the complaint of the local residents.

Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu on Thursday visited Umbha on the instruction of the party’s general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and met the families of the slain.

He said he would prepare a report about the incident and submit a report to Priyanka Gandhi.

Babbu Gond, a resident, said no senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had visited the village until late Thursday.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 00:02 IST