Sonia Gandhi condemns action on Rajya Sabha MPs, attacks govt on prices

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government over the price rise and the economic situation, dubbed the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs “outrageous” and “unprecedented”, demanded a “full-fledged discussion on the border situation and relations with our neighbours” and also sought justice for families of victims in the Nagaland killings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party at the Central Hall of Parliament, Gandhi hailed the farm organisations for their 13 month-long protests and said, “It is the solidarity and tenacity, of the farmers, their discipline and dedication that has forced an arrogant government to climbdown.”

She reiterated the commitment “to stand by the farmers” to demand a legally guaranteed minimum support prices (MSP), remunerative prices and compensation to the bereaved families. While the government has already passed the repeal bill in both Houses of Parliament, Gandhi slammed its hasty passage. “In this government’s usual style, the repeal was done undemocratically just as their passage last year was pushed through without discussion,” she said.

Her comments came on Wednesday morning, before the apex body representing farmers said it reached an agreement with the government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gandhi’s political attack on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was centered on the plank of the common people.

“I cannot understand how and why the Modi government is so insensitive and continues to deny the seriousness of the problem (price rise). It seems impervious to the suffering of the people.”

The Congress president, who addressed the party’s parliamentary wing for the first time in the stormy winter session, said the prices of edible oils, pulses and vegetables are “burning a hole in the monthly budget of every household” while the spiraling price of cement, steel and other basic industrial commodities “does not bode well for economic recovery.”

She questioned the government’s claims of economic recovery and said, “But recovery for whom is the real question?” reiterating the allegation that the government works for a chosen few. “It means nothing to those millions who have lost their livelihoods, and to those MSMEs whose businesses have been crippled—not just by Covid19 pandemic but also by the combined effects of notebandi (demonetisation) and the hasty implementation of a flawed GST (goods and services tax),” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gandhi blamed the Centre’s “half-hearted and ill-advised responses” to tackle the economy and maintained the recent cut in the excise rates on fuel “totally insufficient and inadequate.”

“And all this while, the Centre persists with huge public expenditure on vainglorious projects!” Gandhi added, in an indirect reference to the Central Vista project. The Opposition had earlier demanded that the Central Vista redevelopment must stop and the funds should to diverted for health infrastructure and other social welfare expenses.

Minutes before the entire Opposition in the Rajya Sabha joined the sit-in stir at the Mahatma Gandhi statue, the Congress president said the suspension of 12 MPs was “outrageous” and “unprecedented” and said, “it shook us all”. She added that the suspension from the entire session “violates both the Constitution and the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Council of states.” The MPs were suspended for unruly scenes seen in the previous session of Parliament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She maintained the government’s regret for the Nagaland killings is “not enough” and demanded “credible steps” to prevent any future occurrence of such “ghastly tragedies”. In a botched operation on Saturday, security forces killed 14 civilians in Nagaland’s Mon district.

The Congress president disapproved the government’s monetisation plan as “disastrous” and said, “The Modi government is busy selling off precious national assets like banks, insurance companies, public sector enterprises, railways and airports. First, the Prime Minister destroyed the economy with his demonetisation move of November 2016. He is continuing on that disastrous path, but calling it monetisation.”

She wondered what would happen to employment of scheduled castes and tribes if public sector companies and institutions continue to be privatised. “Already lakhs upon lakhs of people, mostly young, have joined and continue to join the ranks of the unemployed,” Gandhi told the lawmakers. Private-sector firms are not bound by the government’s reservation rules, which set aside a number of positions for members of the scheduled castes and tribes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gandhi found it “extraordinary” that no discussion has been held on the continuing challenges faced on our borders. “Such a discussion would have also been an opportunity to demonstrate a collective will and resolve. The government may not want to answer difficult questions but it is the right and duty of the Opposition to seek clarifications and explanations.”

HT reached out to Bharatiya Janata Party leaders for a comment but could not get one immediately.