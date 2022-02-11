Sonia Gandhi continues to take key decisions for Congress in Parliament

NEW DELHI: At an online meeting on January 28 to discuss strategy for the Parliament’s Budget Session, Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked the party’s Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to give chance to others, too, to participate in debates. For those present at the meeting, the intervention underlined how Gandhi closely follows the party’s affairs in Parliament.

People aware of the matter said she gives necessary inputs and directions on parliamentary matters even as Rahul Gandhi mostly handles organisational issues. At a meeting before the Winter Session, Sonia Gandhi indicated she does not want Chowdhury to be replaced as the floor leader while calling him a “real fighter”. She said he makes some mistakes while speaking in Parliament, but also reads a lot and knows the rules and procedures well.

At the January 28 meeting, Sonia Gandhi asked Manish Tewari about his mood smilingly. Tewari, who has been unhappy with the party affairs in poll-bound Punjab, grinned and replied, “I am absolutely fine, ma’am.”

Sonia Gandhi, as the head of the Congress’s parliamentary party, invited Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M), and National Conference representatives for a floor strategy meeting on December 14 to discuss how to end the logjam over the suspension of 12 Opposition lawmakers. She kept the Trinamool Congress out amid tensions between the two parties over defections from the Congress to Bengal’s ruling party and rhetoric against each other.

Rahul Gandhi also takes decisions mostly related to the daily strategies of the parliamentary party. During the Monsoon Session last year, Rahul Gandhi joined daily meetings in the office of Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. He also called a breakfast meeting of all Opposition leaders during the Budget Session last year.

Sonia Gandhi, who played a key role in bringing 15 parties together to form the government with the help of Left parties in 2004 after the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government lost power, is known for managing alliances well.

CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury has maintained even if she steps down as the Congress president, Sonia Gandhi must continue to head the party’s parliamentary wing and remain the leader of the Opposition coalition.

A larger part of her role in Parliament comes automatically as the Congress president and the parliamentary party chairperson.

A Congress strategist, who did not want to be named, said while she has passed on several responsibilities in the organisation to others, she continues to have the final say in Rajya Sabha tickets. “Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was not too keen on a renomination to the Rajya Sabha in 2019 but Sonia Gandhi convinced him to return to the Upper House.”

The strategist said in December, a former chief minister and a family loyalist with connections with the Indian cricket was keen to get a vacant seat from Maharashtra, but Sonia Gandhi decided to give it to Rajani Patil.

Before the reshuffle in the parliamentary standing committees last year, a section of the party wanted a Congress leader to be removed as the head of one of the panels. Sonia Gandhi refused to let that happen and allowed the senior leader to continue.

Party insiders are unsurprised over Sonia Gandhi’s interventions in parliamentary management. At a Congress Working Committee meet amid rumbling within the party and demands from 23 leaders for an overhaul of its functioning, Sonia Gandhi last year said she remains a hands-on president.

