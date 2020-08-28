Sonia Gandhi reaches out to students over NEET, JEE; offers advice to Centre

india

Aug 28, 2020

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday asked the Centre to listen to students and act upon their wishes over holding the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) next month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Congress and other opposition parties have raised their voices against the entrance exams, held for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and medical colleges across the country, in September. Ministers from six non-BJP-ruled states have filed a review petition before the Supreme Court challenging its August 17 order which had allowed the central government to hold NEET and JEE in September despite the prevailing Covid -19 situation.

“My dear students, I feel for you because you are now facing a very difficult situation. The issue of your exams, of when they should be taken up and where, is the most important issue not only for you but your family too,” Gandhi said in a video message.

“You are our future. We depend on you to build a better India. Therefore, if any decision has to be taken regarding your future, it is important that it is being taken with your concurrence. I hope the government listens to you, listens to your voices and act upon your wishes. This is my advice to the government. Thank you. Jai Hind,” Gandhi said in the message tweeted by her party.

She had held a meeting with the chief ministers of seven states earlier this week over the issue during which West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee and Punjab’s Amarinder Singh called for moving the Supreme Court.

The ministry of education has said JEE Main and NEET-UG will be conducted in September as scheduled amid a growing chorus for postponing the crucial tests in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. JEE Main is scheduled from September 1-6 and NEET is planned on September 13. Around 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Main and 15.97 lakh have registered for NEET.

Before Sonia Gandhi’s message, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged people to raise their voice against the Centre’s decision to hold the exams next month.

“Unite your voice with lakhs of suffering students. #SpeakUpForStudentSafety from 10am onwards. Let’s make the Govt listen to the students,” Gandhi tweeted in the morning.

The government, on its part, has said that more than 1.7 million candidates have already downloaded their admit cards for JEE and NEET, which shows students want the exams to be conducted.

“National Testing Agency (NTA) officials told me that over seven lakh candidates have downloaded the JEE-Main admit cards while over 10 lakh aspirants have downloaded the NEET admit cards. This shows that the students want the exams to be held at any cost,” Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” said on Thursday.

“We have received mails from students and parents who are in favour of holding the exams, as they have been preparing for the exams for at least two to three years. The Supreme Court too opined that a full academic year cannot be wasted. After two deferments, the exam dates have been finalised,” he added.

The Supreme Court last week dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams amid a spurt in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country, saying a “precious” academic year of students “cannot be wasted” and that life has to go on.

NTA has said it will increase the number of examination centres, put in an alternative seating plan with fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit for safely conducting NEET and JEE in September.

The exams have been deferred twice in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The JEE-Mains was originally scheduled to be held from April 7 to April 11 but was postponed to July 18-23. The NEET-UG was originally scheduled for May 3 but was pushed to July 26.