‘An integral and prominent part of national life, Congress’: Sonia Gandhi writes to Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 21:36 IST

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee in a letter addressed to his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee. Gandhi, in the letter said, that the former President played a crucial role both in shaping the course of events as well as actively participating in them, whether as a cabinet minister, parliamentarian or President of India.

“Pranabda had been such an integral and prominent part of national life, the Congress party and the central government for over five decades, it is hard to imagine how we can do without his wisdom, experience, sage advice and deep understanding of so many subjects,” Gandhi wrote in the letter.

Gandhi said Mukherjee brought distinction to every post he held, he established a genuine rapport with colleagues across the political spectrum, and he served our country with the utmost dedication. “His life over the past 50 years mirrored 50 years of the history of India, for he played a crucial role both in shaping the course of events as well as actively participating in them, whether as a cabinet minister, parliamentarian or President of India,” she said, condoling his demise.

“I personally have so many warm memories of my working with him, and I learnt so much from him,” Gandhi said.

The former Indian President passed away on Monday evening after he had suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg house and had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain on August 10. Doctors on Monday morning warned that there was a decline in his condition and he was in septic shock due to infection in his lung.

As news of Pranab Mukherjee’s death emerged, Prime Minister Modi paid tributes to the veteran politician who had guided him when he first came to Delhi from Gujarat in 2014, ready to take charge as prime minister. “He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society,” PM Modi tweeted.