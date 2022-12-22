Sonia leads Opposition protest in House on India-China standoff

Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday posed a number of questions on the government’s approach to Chinese incursions along the LAC (line of actual control) even as Opposition parties continued to protest, demanding a debate on the border situation.

“Why is China emboldened to continually attack us? What preparations have been made to repel these attacks, and what more needs to be done? What is the government’s policy to deter China from future incursions? Given that we continue to have a severe trade deficit with China, importing far more than we export, why is there no economic response to China’s military hostility? What is the government’s diplomatic outreach to the global community?” Sonia Gandhi said in her address to the CPP meeting.

“The continuing incursions by China on our border is a matter of serious concern. The whole nation stands with our vigilant soldiers who repelled these attacks under difficult conditions. The government, however, stubbornly refuses to allow a discussion on the issue in Parliament. As a result, Parliament, political parties and the people remain ignorant of the true situation on the ground,” she added, alleging that “refusal to allow a parliamentary debate on such a matter of grave national concern shows disrespect for our democracy, and reflects poorly on the government’s intentions”.

In the Lok Sabha, Opposition parties walked out of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after their demand for a discussion on the border issue with China was overruled.

As soon as the House assembled for the Zero Hour, Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members staged a walkout, followed by MPs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Janata Dal (United). The Congress’s Leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged Speaker Om Birla to allow a discussion on the India-China issue.

“We have been demanding a discussion on the China issue since morning. Discussion is happening on TV, everywhere outside (Parliament). Give an opportunity to the Opposition to discuss it. It is our right,” he said.

The stalemate over acceptance of notices under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha continued on Wednesday as chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the two notices he had received from members seeking suspension of business to take up issues of national importance did not fulfil the requirements and, hence, could not be taken up.

Several Opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, also launched a protest outside the Parliament building.