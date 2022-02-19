Sonia may call Opposition meeting to forge strategy for 2024 polls

After results of the state assembly polls are declared and the electoral heat subsides, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is likely to call another meeting of all opposition parties in yet another effort to unite the parties ahead of the 2024 national elections.

Some preliminary discussions have already taken place and all opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, might be invited, leaders involved in the plan said.

“We held two meetings earlier. On both occasions, all opposition parties were invited. This time, too, they will be invited,” said Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, a key person behind the initiative.

The plan is to hold the meeting after the state polls, Yechury said. “Most of the parties are busy in the election now. Any meeting can only be held after the results are out.”

The last opposition meeting on August 20 last year involved 19 political parties. Gandhi had urged opposition leaders to rise above individual compulsions “in the interest of the nation” and start planning “systematically” for the “ultimate goal is the 2024 Lok Sabha elections” with “the single-minded objective” of giving India a government that “believes in the values of the freedom movement and in the principles and provisions of our Constitution.”

The situation took a different turn later as the TMC, fuelled by strategies of Prashant Kishor, launched an offensive against the Congress. It lured away a number of Congress leaders, including Sushmita Dev, Luizinho Faleirio and Mukul Sangma.

A miffed Gandhi indicated she was looking beyond the TMC when she invited DMK, NCP, CPIM and Shiv Sena for a strategy meeting during the winter session of Parliament, keeping the TMC out. The Congress also didn’t respond to the TMC’s offer of an alliance for the Goa polls.

“But that meeting (in August) was essentially to discuss the logjam arising out of suspension of 12 opposition lawmakers in the Rajya Sabha,” an opposition leader said, requesting anonymity.

The Congress is looking at the ongoing round of elections to reinforce its prominence in the opposition quarters, and a possible victory in Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand would send across the message that the opposition’s hopes must take into account the Congress as well.

“Now, if TMC is invited but it chooses to skip the opposition efforts, it will be clear that they are not interested in an opposition unity. From our side, we will continue to try to bring everyone together,” said a Congress leader, also declining to be named.

In the last meeting, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee was miffed at the draft prepared by Yechury. She had suggested that a core group of a few leaders should be established to handle regular issues. But the idea was rejected.

