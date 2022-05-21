Soren replies to EC notice on mine lease issue

Ten days after Election Commission of India (ECI) gave Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren additional time to respond to a notice on an allegation that he was issued a mining lease, the CM finally replied to the same on Friday. An ECI official on Friday confirmed receiving the reply from the chief minister but refused to share details.

The matter pertains to a stone chips mining lease, Soren got in his name on the outskirts of Ranchi in 2008, with the mines and environment department headed by him giving nod to his application. The charge against Soren, if true, amounts to holding an “office of profit” and hence could invite his disqualification from the legislative assembly under the Representation of People’s Act.

While the officials in the chief minister’s office remained tight lipped about his reply, a functionary in the ruling establishment said Soren’s reply has been filed on the lines of an affidavit filed before the Jharkhand high court on May 5 in another PIL in the same case.

A senior ECI official said Soren had requested for a hearing in the matter.

“That is granted. Hearing will take place of May 31. He can appear through his advocate,” said the official.