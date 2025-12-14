Pilibhit , Farmers living in villages adjoining the Mala range of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve have devised an unusual method to keep tigers away from their fields during sugarcane harvesting – playing loud music on solar-powered sound systems. Sound effect: Farmers play music on solar-powered speakers to keep tigers at bay in Pilibhit

According to the farmers, the continuous noise helps deter wild animals from entering their fields.

As sugarcane fields are dense and the visibility is low, the risk of sudden encounters with tigers remains high during the harvesting season.

Forest officials described the initiative as a “desi jugaad” that not only enhances safety but also adds an element of entertainment, with loud music echoing across the fields during work hours.

The method has emerged as a unique way to check human-animal conflict.

Ramnagaria, Ajitpur, Jamunia, Mahua, Mala Ghera, Richhola and Basantapur are among the villages located close to the Mala range that frequently witness tiger movement, keeping the residents on edge. Recently, fresh tiger pugmarks were found in a field in Mahua.

According to forest officials, Krishna Kumar and his associates in Jamunia village pioneered the “musical” method to deal with the threat.

“Working in the dense sugarcane fields is risky business. We believe wild animals move away due to noise, so playing songs loudly helps keep them at a distance,” Kumar said.

The method is proving effective, enabling farmers to carry out agricultural activities in groups without fear, the villagers said.

Several farmers, including Gaurishankar, Tinku, Ram Bahadur, Rakesh Kumar, Prabhu Dayal and Lalaram, have joined Kumar in implementing this innovative approach.

Deputy Ranger Sher Singh said the forest department is also making continuous efforts to spread awareness among the villagers.

“The department is organising meetings to educate farmers about safe and scientific methods to protect themselves from wildlife,” he told reporters.

