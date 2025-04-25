Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

South East Central Railways chief engineer among 4 arrested by CBI in bribery case

PTI |
Apr 25, 2025 08:30 PM IST

South East Central Railways chief engineer among 4 arrested by CBI in bribery case

New Delhi, The CBI on Friday arrested the chief engineer of South East Central Railways, Bilaspur, and three others for allegedly taking a bribe of 32 lakh from a private company for favouring it in contracts and work orders executed by it, officials said.

South East Central Railways chief engineer among 4 arrested by CBI in bribery case
South East Central Railways chief engineer among 4 arrested by CBI in bribery case

In a trap operation, they said, the agency arrested Chief Engineer Vishal Anand, a 2000-batch officer of the Indian Railways Service of Engineers ; his brother Kunal, who accepted the bribe on his behalf; Jhajharia Nirman Ltd. MD Sushil Jharjharia; and an employee of the company, Manoj Pathak, who delivered the bribe amount.

The Central Bureau of Investigation action came after the agency registered an FIR against Anand and others, including Jhajharia Nirman Ltd.

"It was alleged that accused chief engineer , South East Central Railways , Bilaspur, in connivance with private persons, indulged in corrupt activities of obtaining bribe from the private contractor for favouring the firm in the contracts and work orders executed by it in South East Central Railways," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

He said searches were conducted at several places, including Bilaspur and Ranchi.

It was also alleged that Anand had instructed his brother Kunal to receive the bribe on his behalf in Ranchi, it said.

Jhajharia Nirman Ltd. was involved in the construction of minor and major bridges, railway overbridges, railway underbridges, capacity enhancement work and track lining work in the SECR.

Jhajharia and Anand allegedly met in the latter's office in Bilaspur on April 21 and it was decided that a bribe of 32 lakh would be delivered to Kunal in Ranchi to finalise the pending matters in favour of the firm, the CBI said.

It said Jhajharia directed his employee Pathak to deliver the amount in Ranchi to a relative of the officer.

"The CBI laid a trap today, , and caught the accused CE after his family member had accepted a bribe of 32 lakh from other accused belonging to the accused private firm. The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of CE's family member by the CBI team," the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / South East Central Railways chief engineer among 4 arrested by CBI in bribery case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On