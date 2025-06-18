Ranchi, The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Jharkhand on June 18-19, as the southwest monsoon covered the entire state, bringing widespread precipitation. Southwest monsoon covers entire Jharkhand, heavy rain alert issued for several districts

In the wake of the likely downpour, the Ranchi administration issued an order, asking all schools to remain closed on June 19, while flight operations at the Birsa Munda Airport were also affected, officials said.

The rainfall is likely to continue across the state till June 20.

Monsoon had arrived in Jharkhand on Tuesday, covering 18 out of the 24 districts.

"It advanced into the remaining districts – Latehar, Hazaribag, Koderma, Garhwa, Palamu and Chatra on Wednesday,” Deputy Director of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, Abhishek Anand, told PTI.

Jharkhand had witnessed 52-per cent rainfall deficiency till June 17 from June 1. It, however, registered seven-per cent surplus rainfall till June 18 from June 1 after fresh downpour in the past 24 hours, the official said.

The state has received 80.4-mm rainfall against the normal of 74.9-mm from June 1 to June 18, with Latehar district recording the highest downpour.

Gahrwa district witnessed 61-per cent rain deficit, followed by Ramgarh , he said.

Jharkhand has been receiving heavy rain since Tuesday, with the IMD forecasting more showers till June 20.

Kuru in Lohardaga district received the highest of 144-mm rainfall in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am, Anand said. Ranchi recorded 128-mm rainfall during the period, while Kuchai in Saraikela-Kharswan registered 124.2-mm rainfall, he said.

A ‘red’ alert has been issued for several districts, including Bokaro, Dhanbad, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum for Wednesday, while the same has been sounded for Ranchi, Khunti, Lohardaga, Gumla and Simdega for Thursday.

The Ranchi district administration has urged people to stay away from low-lying areas, avoid non-essential travel and exercise caution on waterlogged roads.

"Widespread rainfall is expected across the state till June 20, with spells of heavy to extremely heavy rain in some parts," Anand added.

All schools in Ranchi district will remain closed on Thursday as a precautionary measure in the wake of forecasts for heavy rainfall across Jharkhand, the officials said.

The Ranchi district administration on Wednesday issued an order in this regard, they said.

“In view of the possibility of heavy rainfall and for the safety of students, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri has issued an order to keep all categories... of schools in the district, from Class KG to Class 12, closed on June 19,” the notification said.

In case of non-compliance, the concerned school will be held accountable under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, it stated.

Meanwhile, multiple flights to and fro the Ranchi airport were cancelled on Wednesday due to inclement weather, officials said.

Birsa Munda Airport Director R R Maurya said at least four flights were cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions.

The cancelled flights include an Air India Express flight on the Delhi-Ranchi-Delhi sector, and three IndiGo flights – Delhi-Ranchi-Delhi, Ahmedabad-Ranchi and Ranchi-Shamshabad.

Airport authorities advised passengers to check with their respective airlines for updates and rescheduling options.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.