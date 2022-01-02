SP, BJP gave kabristan, shamshan; we will give schools: Kejriwal in UP

Lucknow: Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday kicked off the party’s UP campaign saying that while the Samajwadi Party made burial grounds in its regime, the Bharatiya Janata Party was making funeral grounds now, and adding that his party would make schools and hospitals instead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking at a rally in Smriti Upvan, Kejriwal said, “During their tenures (in government), SP made kabristans and BJP shamshan ghats. But if you vote us (AAP), we will construct schools and hospitals,” he said.

Referring to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kejriwal alleged that “the BJP not only made shamshan ghats but also sent people there… Uttar Pradesh was the worst in managing corona (Covid-19 pandemic).”

Promising to improve the condition of schools across the state, he said, “ [Uttar Pradesh chief minister] Yogi Adityanath has failed to improve the condition of schools (government schools) in the last five years. But I will ensure good schools for all in UP, like the ones in Delhi.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AAP has announced it will contest almost all the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh where polls are due in February-March.

“Before the Yogi government, the state experienced four-hour power cuts. Under his (Yogi Adityanath) government, there are eight-hour power cuts. If the BJP is voted to power again, then there will be 12-hour power cuts… If you want 24-hour electricity, vote for us,” the AAP leader said to the crowd.

He asserted that 35 lakh families in Delhi were getting ‘zero’ electricity bills, a reference to the AAP government’s free electricity supply scheme in the capital.

He also promised free pilgrimage for all the people of Uttar Pradesh to Ayodhya, like the Delhi government pilgrimage scheme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the occasion, Kejriwal also announced ₹1,000 per month allowance for women above 18 years of age if voted to power

“You have tested the Samajwadi Party, the BJP, the BSP and the Congress, now give us an opportunity for five years (to govern Uttar Pradesh),” Kejriwal said.

Reacting to Kejrwal’s allegations, the SP said the state remembers the development work carried out under former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

“People of Uttar Pradesh know about the development work carried out during the SP government. Even Arvind Kejrival recently praised our national president Akhilesh Yadav and stated that he should become the next CM in 2022. Our party is committed to develop UP and we have an agenda and vision,” said SP spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP did not respond to queries for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON