SP dreaming of winning polls to stop ram temple work, says Amit Shah

KANPUR/AGRA Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of “daydreaming” of coming back to power in Uttar Pradesh and stopping the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to the polls early next year.

“Samajwadi Party is daydreaming that it will come to power again in Uttar Pradesh and they will stop the ongoing work at Ram Janmabhoomi. Akhilesh Ji, no one can stop the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” Shah said at a public rally as part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jan Vishwas Yatra, in Jalaun.

He also accused the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of being “casteist”, adding that there were only “three Ps: Parivarwaad, Pakshpaath, and Palayan under the SP rule”.

“I want to say that we are going win more than 300 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022. Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are casteist parties. But Modi Ji and Yogi Ji stand for Sabka saath, sabka vikas,” he said.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 of the 403 seats, while the SP bagged 47, the BSP won 19 and the Congress could manage only seven seats.

Without naming the SP or its leader Akhilesh Yadav, he said that those who got karsevaks fired upon and were instrumental in toppling the Kalyan Singh government haven’t liked the construction (of the temple) one bit.

They are daydreaming that fortune would smile on them and they would get power in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

“It (stopping the work) is not going to happen no matter what anyone thinks or tries,” Shah said, adding that SP and BSP used to taunt the BJP for using Ram temple merely as a poll plank.

“Modi ji has fulfilled his promise just after getting the solid mandate from the people (for a second term). Soon, a Ram temple as high as the sky will be visible for all in Ayodhya,” he said in Orai.

He accused the Opposition of feeling ashamed to restore the glory of Hindu symbols.

At the other rally in Kasganj, he asked the crowd if they would vote for those against the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The home minister also referred to the recently inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi.

“The corridor of (Kashi) Vishwanath temple was deserted since the time of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, but Modiji changed it all in Varanasi. Now, one carry gangajal directly to the temple in Varanasi. The Congress, the SP and the BSP all opposed but Modi abolished Article 370 in Kashmir on August 5, 2019. There was terrorism during Congress rule at the Centre, but Prime Minister Modi carried out surgical strikes across the border when terrorists targeted Uri and Pulwama,” the home minister said.

He termed the SP and BSP as casteist parties.

“The regime of ‘Bua and Babua’ (Mayawati and Akhilesh) in Uttar Pradesh did not do any development for the masses and were confined to caste-based politics and their own families. On the other hand, the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, has worked for all,” he said both in Orai and at Kasganj, where the BJP’s Jan Vishwas Yatra reached on Sunday.

Hitting back, Samajwadi Party state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said: “It’s already apparent that the BJP is getting panic attacks. There’s massive buildup of support for Samajwadi Party as people want it back to put the state back on development track. The divisive and hate politics won’t work.”

Shah said that all six Jan Vishwas Yatras, flagged off on December 19 and travelling through 403 assembly constituencies, were getting a warm welcome from supporters across the state.

Kasganj is part of Etah parliamentary constituency from where former Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh governor and ex-UP chief minister the late Kalyan Singh, had been elected as MP.

Amit Shah remembered Kalyan Singh and described him as a leader who let his chief minister’s post go (in 1992) when it came to the cause of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“The landslide victory for BJP in 2014, 2017 and 2019 would not have been possible if there was no Kalyan Singh,” said Amit Shah.

“Kalyan Singh ji spoke of good governance within Uttar Pradesh for the first time. He worked towards giving rights to the backward society. Kalyan Singh ji chose Ram Janmabhoomi over the chief minister’s chair,” he said.

Kalyan Singh’s son Rajveer Singh ‘Raju’, the current BJP MP from Etah, shared the stage with Amit Shah at Kasganj.

“During the past regime in UP before 2017, girl students used to stay away from schools, but in these five years of Yogi Adityanath’s tenure as CM, it is now the criminals who are leaving the state. Decades had passed but work on the Ram temple in Ayodhya could not begin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was voted to power again in 2019 and the Ram temple construction became a reality,” said Shah.

“Earlier, there used to be riots in Uttar Pradesh, but now medical colleges and expressways are coming up in Uttar Pradesh. Not a single riot has taken place in Yogi Adityanath’s rule in the state. Incidents of loot, rape and kidnapping have gone down in UP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made free of cost vaccination for over 130 crore citizens of India a possibility,” Shah said.

Talking about the development works in UP, he said, “Eighteen big schemes are being launched in the state. Thirty medical colleges and five expressways are coming up in Uttar Pradesh. Sugarcane farmers are being paid their due amount and 20 sugar mills are being modernized.” The Union home minister ended his speech with “Jai Sri Ram”.

In Kasganj, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya highlighted that SP president Akhilesh Yadav did not pay tribute to “Babuji’ (Kalyan Singh) and asked his followers to avenge the insult to Singh who championed the cause of the backward castes.