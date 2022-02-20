SP has links with kin of Gujarat serial blasts case convict: Thakur

Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Saturday alleged that the Samajwadi Party (SP) has links with the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blast case and also gave protection to terrorists. The allegations come a day ahead of the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections, when the fate of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is making his assembly poll debut from the Karhal constituency, will be sealed.

“When it comes to terrorism, BJP has a zero-tolerance policy, while Samajwadi Party gives full protection to terrorists. I would like to tell you that Ahmedabad’s serial blast is linked to the Samajwadi Party,” Thakur told reporters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also accused the SP of being “antisocial” and “friends of minority appeasement”. “Of the 49 people who have been convicted, one of the masterminds is Mohammed Saif, the son of Shahbaad Ahmed who is a Samajwadi Party leader,” he said, showing a photograph in which the father of one of the convicts in the case was seen with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Attacking Yadav, Thakur said: “Ram on lips and siding with terrorists. It is not Samajwadi Party but samajvirodhi (antisocial) party. It is for minority appeasement.”

A special court in Gujarat on Friday sentenced 38 people to death and 11 others to life imprisonment for serial bomb blasts that killed 56 people and injured 200 more in Ahmedabad 14 years ago.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on made the same allegation on Thursday.

SP president for Azamgarh district Havaldar Singh Yadav had then attacked Yogi, saying: “First of all, what Yogi ji is saying is a lie...Moreover, in public life when people meet, they do not have their character certificates pasted on their face so as to enable people to identify their background or character as to who is involved where.”

