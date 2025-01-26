Menu Explore
Special allowance for Z+, Z+ with ASL para forces personnel

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 26, 2025 03:10 AM IST

Similar special allowance is currently provided to Special Protection Group (SPG) and National Security Guards (NSG) personnel.

The Centre has issued an order granting special allowance to personnel of paramilitary forces engaged in the protection of people with Z+ and Z+ (Advanced Security Liaison) security.

Paramilitary forces such as CRPF, CISF and ITBP have been providing protection for people under various security covers. (ANI)
According to a government order issued on Thursday, the security personnel will receive an additional allowance of 20% of basic pay. To be sure, the special allowance will not be availed by personnel protecting people with other lower security categories such as X, Y, Y+, and Z.

“The proposal of the MHA for granting Special Security Allowance (SSA) at 20% of the basic pay to CAPF personnel engaged in VIP security duties has been examined in this department and is allowed only to CAPF personnel who are engaged in VIP security duties for Z+ and Z+ with ASL category protects where in SPG and NSG are replaced by CAPF...” an order issued by the department of expenditure under the finance ministry said.

Paramilitary forces such as CRPF, CISF, and ITBP have been providing protection for people under various security covers. For years, the Centre has been working on removing commandos from the NSG for VIP security duty and only keeping them for counterterrorism operations.

Senior political leaders, previously protected by the SPG, are now protected by paramilitary forces.

Political leaders with Z+ (ASL) security include Union home minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

