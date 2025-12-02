Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday announced the special deployment of CID and police personnel across 234 panchayats in the state, which are highly sensitive to drugs. Special deployment of CID, police personnel in panchayats highly sensitive to drugs: Himachal CM

Chairing the sixth state-level meeting of the Narcotics Coordination Centre in Dharamshala, he disclosed that 60 government employees, including 15 police personnel, were found involved in 'chitta' trafficking. While five have already been dismissed, legal action is underway against the others.

He further directed the officials to submit details of all the government employees involved in drug trafficking by December 10 and said that drug testing has been made mandatory for all government recruitments.

Anti-chitta walkathons would soon be organised at district and sub-division levels as well, he said, adding that anti-drug clubs, prahari clubs and peer education programmes are being made more active in schools and colleges to combat drug abuse.

According to officials, chitta, also called adulterated heroin, semi-synthetic opioids, mainly derived from heroin, is highly dangerous and lethal as the consumption increases with the passage of time and its overdose could even result in death. The addictive and habit-forming drug costs ₹4000-7000 per gram.

The chief minister directed officials to intensify and streamline the ongoing campaign against drugs so that chitta and all other narcotic substances can be eliminated from the state.

Representatives from various central agencies, including the Narcotics Control Bureau , Enforcement Directorate , Directorate of Revenue Intelligence , the postal department and the Railway Protection Force , also attended the meeting besides officers and officials of the State Government, a statement issued here said.

He directed the deputy commissioners to constitute anti-drug committees in these panchayats and instructed NCORD to conduct regular meetings in every district in the state. Sukhu also urged youth, people, mahila mandals, representatives of panchayati raj institutions and other voluntary organisations to actively contribute to making the state drug-free.

The chief minister directed the district administration to identify properties acquired through the drug trade and submit their reports to the government by December 10, and said that these properties would be demolished and those involved would be strictly punished.

Strict surveillance is being maintained on cannabis cultivation, and pharma units are being thoroughly inspected. The prosecution directorate has been directed to expedite appeals in NDPS cases, review acquittals and improve conviction rates.

He said that parameters related to supply, demand and harm reduction under drug control will now be included in the annual confidential report of officers.

Sukhu said that the government was launching a 'chitta information reward scheme' to turn the anti-chitta campaign into a mass movement. Under this scheme, informants providing credible information on chitta will receive a reward ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹10 lakh.

The chief minister said that the present government was giving top priority to the safety of youth. Over the last three years, 5,642 NDPS cases have been registered, an increase of 28 per cent, with 8,216 arrests and the seizure of 36.657 kg of chitta, reflecting strong police action. The PIT-NDPS Act has been implemented, 46 notorious traffickers have been detained, and illegal assets worth Rs. 48 crore have been confiscated.

It was informed that during the statewide Naka operations held on November 17 and 18, as many as 16,441 vehicles were checked, 13 NDPS cases were registered, and a large quantity of narcotics was seized.

On November 22, simultaneous raids were conducted at 121 locations, which delivered a decisive blow to ten major trafficking networks. On November 25, a special operation was carried out around educational institutions, in which 41 campuses and 598 shops were inspected, and subsequently, 12 cases were registered, and 385 challans were issued.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also unveiled the official jersey of the Dharamshala Marathon 2025. The event, slated for December 25, aims to promote fitness, bolster sports tourism, and highlight the beauty of the Dhauladhar foothills.

An initiative of the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation in collaboration with the district administration, Kangra, the Dharamshala Marathon 2025 underscores the civic body's commitment to encourage an active and healthy lifestyle while attracting National and International athletes.

Registration for the marathon , half-marathon , and shorter distance categories is now open on the official website of the Dharamshala marathon.

