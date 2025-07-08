Mumbai, The NCP on Tuesday expressed concern over the death of 12,000 children in Maharashtra between April 2024 and February 2025, and asked what steps were being taken by the state government to prevent further loss of the innocent young lives. Spell out measures taken to prevent children deaths in Maharashtra: NCP (SP) to govt

The Maharashtra government cannot simply acknowledge these deaths without providing a comprehensive explanation and demonstrating a robust plan of action to prevent such tragedies from recurring, NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said in a statement.

"We urge the government to immediately release the age-wise break-up of these deaths and the underlying causes, enabling a proper analysis and targeted interventions to safeguard our children's future," he said.

Maharashtra Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar on Monday said the state has recorded over 12,000 child deaths between April last year and February 2025, averaging more than 37 fatalities per day. The figure came up during the question hour when ten MLCs from the opposition and treasury benches asked a question as to whether 12,438 children died in the state in 11 months. They also highlighted the situation in Kolhapur district where 1,736 deaths of children, including 11 newborns, were reported. In a written response, Abitkar confirmed the numbers, acknowledging the traumatic loss of young lives throughout the state. However, the minister neither provided any age-wise break-up nor specified the causes behind the death of the children.

"The recent admission by Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar regarding the death of more than 12,000 children in Maharashtra between April last year and February 2025 is deeply disturbing and a grave indictment of the current government's priorities," NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said in a statement.

Minister Abitkar confirmed in a written reply to the Maharashtra legislative council that 12,438 children have died in the state during this period, he noted.

"Alarmingly, Kolhapur district alone reported 1,736 child deaths, including 11 newborns, during the same timeframe," Tapase said.

"Despite these horrifying numbers, the minister's reply failed to provide any age break-up or specific causes of these deaths. This blatant disregard for accountability is unacceptable," he asserted.

The NCP asked what measures were being taken by the Maharashtra government to prevent further deaths.

"Why has the government failed to disclose the age-wise break-up and the precise reasons behind each of these 12,438 child fatalities?" Tapase asked.

"The lives of our children are paramount. The Maharashtra government cannot simply acknowledge these deaths without providing a comprehensive explanation and demonstrating a robust plan of action to prevent such tragedies from recurring," he said.

The NCP will continue to press for transparency, accountability and effective measures to ensure the health and safety of every child in Maharashtra, Tapase added.

