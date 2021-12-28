Spike in Covid cases in Bengaluru

Compared to the first week of November, Bengaluru has reported an increase of 466 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in a week’s time, according to the data released by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

As per the data, between October 10 to November 6, Bengaluru reported 959 new cases, while between December 9 and December 15, the number of new cases reported in the city stood at 1,425.

In the eight weeks from October 31 to December 25, Bengaluru reported showed an increase in the number of cases.

Similarly, the city’s positivity rate has shown a slight increase from 0.47% in the first week of December to 0.54% on December 25. The positivity rate during November 28 - December 4 was 0.47%, followed by 0.45% during December 5-11, while a further drop was reported during December 12-18 with a 0.41% positivity rate.

An increase in positivity rate was reported during December 19-25 with a 0.54% positivity rate.

The test positivity rate is the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that turn out to be positive and detect the presence of the virus. The number of tests conducted remains consistent during this period recording over two lakh tests every day.

Talking to the media, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the increase in positivity rate can definitely be a sign of concern.

“We effective containment management so that clusters are managed and contained. We have even been checking on the hospitalisations and the Covid numbers have been low. Currently, the Covid status in the city is well in control. We are maintaining a high number of testings,” he said.

Hospitals in the city have not reported a spike in the number of cases, which has been looked at as a positive sign, officials added.

Meanwhile, 21 Covid-19 cases have been reported in an apartment in Rajajinagar, creating yet another cluster in Bengaluru.

Some of the residents of Sobha Indraprastha, who tested positive, have a travel history. These 21 cases were reported over a period of a week, said BBMP officials.