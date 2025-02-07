‘Spirit of constitution trampled’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress for not abiding by the spirit of the Constitution and showing scant regard for freedom of speech, pointing out that the first amendment was brought “by a stopgap government” that sought to curtail freedom of speech, and listed how various artistes bore the brunt of excesses during the Emergency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Grab)

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the motion of thanks to the President’s Address, the PM said, “A stop-gap government amended the Constitution to curb freedom of speech...It was not even an elected government...”

The PM was referring to the first amendment to the Constitution in 1951, introduced by then PM Jawaharlal Nehru. The amendment added ‘reasonable’ before the word “restrictions” as the reasonability of a restriction was to be determined by a court of law. It also added categories such as “public order”, “friendly relations with foreign states”, “security of the State” and “incitement to an offence” as restrictions on the freedom of speech and expression.

Even as the Opposition protested, the PM went on to accuse the Congress of trampling on the “spirit of the Constitution” by imposing the Emergency, “Satta ke sukh; shahi parivaar ke ahankaar ke liye desh ko jail khana bana diya... (for the sake of power and for appeasing the ego of the royal family, the whole country was turned into a prison)...”

In his 90-minute speech, the PM criticised the Congress for its policies, which he said resulted in leaving important projects hanging, and slowing economic growth.

The PM said the word Constitution did not suit Congress as it handcuffed and chained leaders such as George Fernandes during the Emergency and did not even spare artistes.

“A workers’ strike was held in Mumbai. During that strike, the famous poet Majrooh Sultanpuri recited a poem...he was put in jail. Famous actor Balraj Sahni was also jailed only because he participated in a protest. (Actor) Dev Anand was asked to support the Emergency...when he refused his film were banned on Doordarshan,” the PM said.

He also made a mention of how musician Hridaynath Mangeshkar was banned from All India Radio (AIR) for reciting a poem on Hindutva idealogue VD Savarkar.

The PM attacked the Congress of disrespecting the framers of the Constitution, particularly, the country’s first law minister, BR Ambedkar. He alleged the Congress “hated Ambedkar and showed anger towards him and everything he said. He accused the Congress of conspiring against him to make him lose two general elections.

“...They did not consider Babasaheb worthy of the Bharat Ratna. Aaj jab unhe Jia Bhim bolna padta hai, unke muh sookh jate hai (today when they have to say Jai Bhim, their mouth run dry) ...” he said.

In the last session, the Opposition had attacked the government, particularly Union home minister Amit Shah, over the latter’s comments on Ambedkar during a speech in Parliament.