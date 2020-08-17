e-paper
Home / India News / 2 CRPF troopers, SPO killed in terrorist attack in J-K’s Baramulla

2 CRPF troopers, SPO killed in terrorist attack in J-K’s Baramulla

The terrorists attacked the joint patrol party of CRPF and police at Kreeri area of Baramulla district, officials said.

india Updated: Aug 17, 2020 10:46 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel check vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in this file photo.
Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel check vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in this file photo. (PTI Photo)
         

Two troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a special police office (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir police were killed in a terrorist attack on security forces in Baramulla district on Monday, officials said.

The security personnel sustained critical gunshot injuries as the terrorists attacked a joint patrol party of CRPF and the police at Kreeri area of Baramulla district, they added. The personnel succumbed to their injuries at a hospital.

According to police, the area has been cordoned off and a search underway to nab the terrorists.

This is second attack on security forces in Kashmir in the last three days. On August 14, two policemen were killed and another injured in Nowgam area of Srinagar in a similar attack.

