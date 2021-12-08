SP’s Lal Topi in PM Modi’s crosshairs at East UP rally

“The red caps are red alerts for Uttar Pradesh,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday at an event in Gorakhpur, referring to the Samajwadi Party (SP), whose members wear red caps.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The comment, which came at an event to mark the reopening of a fertiliser plant and an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in the city, evoked an immediate response from SP leader Akhilesh Yadav (who too wears the characteristic red cap) who said the real “red alert for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to which the PM belongs is “rising prices, unemployment”, the condition of “farmers”, and the “Hathras” and “Lakhimpur” incidents. He was referring to the gangrape and murder of a Dalit woman in 2020 in Hathras and the deaths of eight people in violence in 2021 in Lakhimpur Kheri, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous and politically most important state, goes to the polls early next year and the BJP and the SP, the two main contenders in a four-cornered fight, have started their campaign. This is the PM’s fifth visit to the state since November 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PM said previous governments did nothing to revive fertiliser plants, nor allotted land for AIIMS, and added that the launch of both was a fitting reply to “those who talk of timing”, a reference to Yadav and his SP claiming that work on the Purvanchal Expressway, inaugurated with much fanfare on November 16, was actually started during the SP government’s tenure (2012-17). Even during the pandemic, the government continued its focus on development, Modi said.

He also accused the SP of forgetting the path of Lohia (Ram Manohar Lohia) and Jai Prakash Narayan – socialist leaders on whose ideals the party was formed, “The people wearing red caps are more interested in red lights (beacons on VIP cars) and do not bother about your pain and sorrow. They are interested in filling their coffers, getting terrorists released from jail, and providing patronage to goons. These are like red alerts or warning bells for Uttar Pradesh,” Modi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PM inaugurated a fertiliser factory worth ₹8,600 crore and an AIIMS that has been built at a cost of ₹1,010 crore. The PM also opened three high-tech laboratories set up by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at the BRD Medical College to test samples for the encephalitis virus (earlier, samples were sent to labs in Pune).

The newly built fertiliser plant will be operated by the Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL).

“When there is a government of double engines, then work with double the speed is done. When work is done with a good intention, even disasters do not become a hindrance. When there is a government that cares about the poor, exploited and disadvantaged, it also works hard, also shows results by bringing them,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi said he would keep fighting for the rights of the poor, farmers, Dalits, and the deprived sections of society. “Reopening of five big fertiliser factories in the country is on the cards and the start has been made from Gorakhpur,” he emphasised.

Lauding chief minister Yogi Adityanath for effectively handling crime in UP, the PM said all goons were in jail, and because of this, investors were investing in UP with an open heart, pushing the state on the path of growth and development.

“By setting up the fertiliser factory, we have moved in the direction of self reliance in manufacturing urea. Earlier thousands of crores of rupees would go abroad to import urea and fertilisers, and we understood this better in the time of pandemic when due to travel restrictions, the price of urea went up significantly. But our government didn’t let this burden of rising prices come on to the farmers and ensured supply of cheap urea by providing subsidy of ₹35,000 crore on it,” said Modi, adding that his government took steps to check black marketing of urea, introduced 100% neem-coated urea and provided soil health cards to farmers so that they could choose fertilisers best suited for their land.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PM said that efforts were on to substitute diesel with biofuels like ethanol, a by-product of sugarcane.

Speaking about deaths due to encephalitis in east UP, Modi said that with the UP government’s efforts, the mortality rate due to the disease had reduced by 95%.

UP chief minister Adityanath cited the slogan “Modi hai to mumkin hai (Modi makes things possible)” to credit the PM with establishment of fertiliser factory and AIIMS. “The people of east UP are happy and overwhelmed... On June 10, 1990, Gorakhpur’s fertiliser factory was shut down and even after 24 years nobody bothered to restart it... But Modi ji understood the pain of people and gave the region a new fertiliser factory which has four times the capacity of the older one,” Adtiyanath said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}