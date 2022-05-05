Sri Lanka crisis: DMK MPs to donate a month's salary to Tamil Nadu CM fund

Amid a ravaging economic crisis in Sri Lanka, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs have decided to donate their one-month salary to the Tamil Nadu CM's public relief fund as a financial aid to support the people of the neighbouring country. On Tuesday, chief minister MK Stalin announced a contribution of ₹1 crore from his party to the state fund for Sri Lanka.

Stalin had earlier sought assistance from the Centre to supplement the aid being sent from India to Sri Lanka. He expressed gratitude to the external affairs ministry for accepting the state's request, highlighting that the situation was "pitiable" in the island nation.

Stalin has also appealed to the people to donate to the Tamil Nadu government's fund to buy essentials to support people Sri Lanka who are suffering from a dearth of food and medicines.

The Tamil Nadu government would soon be sending 40,000 tonnes of rice, 500 tons of milk powder and life saving drugs in the first phase, he had said in his appeal for Sri Lanka.

"This is the time to render whatever assistance that is possible to the beleaguered people," Stalin said and requested donations to help the people of the island nation.

India has supplied nearly 40,000 MT of petrol to Sri Lanka to help ease the fuel shortage in the country, which is reeling under acute food and electricity shortages, propelled by the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours.

The recession is said to have been caused by foreign exchange shortages due to a clampdown on tourism during the pandemic. The country is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while the people are being deprived of basic amenities as well.

How to make donations for Sri Lanka through Tamil Nadu CM fund:

As announced by the state government, those willing to donate may visit ereceipt.tn.gov.in and send funds to the Indian Overseas Bank's Secretariat Branch in Chennai (SB account no.117201000000070 / IFSC IOBA0001172 and CMPRF-Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund PAN No is AAAGC0038F).

Donors can make payments through Google Pay and by using other options like by way of sending a cheque or demand draft.

The donations should be sent to the Joint Secretary to Government & Treasurer, Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, Finance (CMPRF) Department, Secretariat, Chennai.