Sriki’s brother moves Karnataka high court after ED bans him from leaving country

The elder brother of controversial hacker Srikrishana Ramesh alias Sriki on Wednesday moved the Karnataka high court and has sought to quash the order issued by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 13, restraining him from leaving the country.

Sudarshan Ramesh is a mechanical engineer employed at a company in the Netherlands.

Sriki, a Bengaluru-based hacker, was arrested in November 2020 for procuring drugs from the darknet. During interrogation, he confessed to hacking into gaming sites. He encrypted the data of some companies and confessed to hacking into some Bitcoin exchanges. The arrest led to a political controversy, where, alleging there was an intentional delay in informing the ED, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Interpol, the Congress said that the BJP government took kickbacks.

Sriki’s brother Sudarshan was questioned by the ED in connection with the investigation ordered against him. In the petition, the brother said that he arrived in the country on August 12, 2021, to see his father, who is suffering from hypertension and Parkinson’s disease. However, after his brother’s arrest, he was summoned for questioning.

Sudarshan’s petition claimed that appeared before the ED officials on December 29 and 30, 2021, and on January 1, 2022. Since then, there was no communication from the enforcement agency. However, on January 13, 2022, as he was about to board the flight to the Netherlands, the ED officials restrained him at around 4.20 am.

He added that he was due to return to the Netherlands by January 27 to retain his Dutch Residence Permit. He added that staying outside the Netherlands for more than six months would be a violation of the condition may even amount to cancellation or withdrawal of the resident permit.

The petition also claimed that he had no role in the alleged scam involving his brother since he was not in India at that time. Sudarshan has stated that his rights have been violated by the authorities.

“It is pertinent to note that the petitioner has no prior information of such antecedent as he was not in India at the relevant point of time since his stay in the Netherlands for the last eight years,” the plea filed by Sudharshan read.

Following the petition, the high court has issued a notice to the ED, ministry of external affairs and bureau of immigration, seeking a response to the petition.

In December 2021, Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had filed a charge sheet against Sriki over the hacking cases levelled against him. The police submitted 500 pages against the main accused Sriki, and 17 others in a special court.

The charge sheet has been filed under sections 420 of IPC for cheating and sections 43 and 66 of the IT Act for online fraud. The charge sheet claims that Sriki had hacked government e-portals to manipulate contract processes as per the directions of his contractor friend and another accused in the case.

Sriki was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of police on November 17, 2020, and during his interrogation, CCB found that he was involved in a series of online crimes. He confessed to hacking and stealing from three Bitcoin exchanges, 14 company websites, including 10 poker websites, and a government portal.

