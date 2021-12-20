Srinagar freezes as night temperature stays at -5.8 degree Celsius

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir continued to shiver as the minimum temperature stayed well below freezing point on Sunday night but weather department officials held out hope of a “significant improvement” in night temperature.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar on Sunday night was -5.8 degree Celsius, as compared to the season’s coldest night on Saturday when the night temperature dipped to -6°C.

Many water bodies including waterfalls, lakes and streams have frozen across the valley due to extreme cold wave conditions over the past week. In Srinagar, the fringes in the interior of famous Dal Lake have also frozen and city residents are facing problems due to frozen drinking water pipes.

A boatman shows a piece of ice picked up from the partially frozen lake water in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir,. (HT Photo/Waseem Andrabi)

The ski resort of Gulmarg recorded - 5.5°C. In south Kashmir, the mountain resort of Pahalgam recorded a night temperature of -7.4°C. It was -7.5°C in Konibal, - 5.2°C in Kupwara, and -6°C in Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley

A weather office forecast said the plains of Kashmir will mostly see dry weather over the next two days with very light snow at one or two places on the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier forecast snowfall around Christmas eve.

Boats docked on a partially frozen in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar (Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)

In the union territory of Ladakh, Dras recorded bone-chilling -19.°C while it was – 18°C in Leh during the night. Jammu also witnessed cold temperature during night and recorded 4.4 C.

The harsh 40-day winter period of the Kashmir valley — Chillai Kalan — starts from December 21.

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages starting with a 40-day intense period from December 21 (locally called Chillai Kalan) followed by 20 more days which are less intense (Chillai Khurd) and then 10 days of mild cold (Chille Bache).