Stalin distributes face masks on Chennai roads amid Covid surge 

As Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Tamil Nadu, chief minister M K Stalin on Tuesday stepped out of his car and began distributing masks to people who weren’t wearing one on a busy road in Chennai.

In a video Stalin shared on Twitter, he is seen helping a man wear a surgical mask and distributing masks to people and children. He said he saw some people without masks on the streets and did this as a precautionary measure and to create awareness amidst the rapid transmission of the Omicron variant of concern. “Do not come out without wearing a mask,” he is seen telling people on the road.

Tamil Nadu reported 2,731 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with Chennai registering the highest-- 1,489, according to the health department. The number of new cases reported on Monday was 1,728, showing that cases have doubled in a day when tests on both days were almost similar in the 100,000 range. The state currently has 118 cases of Omicron variant.

Stalin distributed face masks to people on the arterial Anna Salai near Omandurar government hospital on his way from the secretariat at Fort St. George, the seat of power of the Tamil Nadu government, to his residence. In a longer video shared by the government, Stalin is seen making several stops and distributing masks and advising people to wear one. “He did this through an 8-km commute,” said a government official not wishing to be named.

The chief minister’s action comes a day after authorities of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) collected a fine amount of over ₹2.18 lakh from more than a 1,000 people who were not wearing masks in the city.

Stalin has been emphasising mask compliance and vaccination. He stressed on the two aspects while launching the vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group on Monday. On December 3, a total of 430,000 people were vaccinated across the state, which include 330,000 children.

Stalin chaired a high-level meeting on the Covid-19 situation in Tamil Nadu with senior officials on Tuesday. More restrictions are expected to come into effect.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON