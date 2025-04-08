Stalin hails SC verdict on withheld bills, vows to fight for autonomy

Chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday vowed to fight for state autonomy as he hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict that struck down Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi’s move to reserve 10 re-enacted bills for presidential assent after withholding their approval. He referred to the court’s order in the state assembly and called it a victory for all states. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. (X)

Tamil Nadu’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led government and Ravi have been at loggerheads over withheld assent to bills. Ten of the bills were forwarded to the president after the assembly re-enacted them.

In a post on X, Stalin called the judgment another crucial step in restoring balance in Union–state relations and a landmark victory in Tamil Nadu’s continuous struggle to usher in a truly federal India. “We thank and welcome today’s historic judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, reaffirming the legislative rights of State Legislatures and putting an end to the trend of Union government-nominated Governors stalling progressive legislative reforms in Opposition-ruled states,” he wrote. He congratulated the people of Tamil Nadu and its legal team.

The Union and Tamil Nadu governments have also sparred over the holding back of funding under the Samagra Shiksha scheme to the state over its refusal to implement the National Education Policy (NEP). The Tamil Nadu government has accused the Union government of using NEP to impose Hindi through the three-language policy. Stalin has also led the opposition to the population-based delimitation, saying it would affect the southern and eastern states of Odisha and West Bengal. The delimitation is scheduled for 2026 to redefine the number of lawmakers a state sends to the Lok Sabha based on population. The exercise is projected to increase the Lok Sabha strength to 668. Uttar Pradesh’s tally was expected to increase from 80 to 143. Tamil Nadu’s number could rise to just 49 from 39. The Union government has allayed fears, saying southern states will get a fair share of seats.

The Supreme Court’s verdict came as a boost for Stalin. It called Ravi’s move to withhold assent to the bills erroneous and violative of the Constitution. The bills included the Madras University (Amendment) Bill passed in April 2022 to empower the state government to appoint the vice-chancellor, removing the governor from the chancellor’s role in line with practices in states such as Gujarat, Telangana, and Karnataka.

A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said Ravi’s actions lacked bona fides and amounted to an impermissible “pocket veto”. It said that the bills re-passed after initially being withheld were deemed to have received the assent on the day they were returned to Ravi, setting aside any contrary action taken subsequently.

“...the reservation of the ten bills is in contravention of Article 200 and declared erroneous in law,” said Justice Pardiwala.

The court said once a governor withholds assent, they must act swiftly, either returning the bill to the assembly or reserving it for the president “as soon as possible,” as per the Constitution. It clarified this phrase does not grant the governor an indefinite timeframe or an absolute veto.

The court reiterated foundational constitutional principles and said that the governor must act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers. It said the governor does not enjoy any discretionary powers under Article 200. “Any discretion available to the governor under the Government of India Act, 1935, became unavailable on the implementation of the Constitution,” said the court.

It rejected the argument that the first proviso to Article 200, which permits a governor to reserve a bill for the president, creates an independent route. The court said it must be read with withholding assent and not as a separate power. The court said the governor must not create any roadblock to legislative functioning while laying down specific timelines.