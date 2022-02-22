Stalin slams AIADMK, threatens legal action over civic poll incidents

Impartial action was taken in respect of incidents related to the just concluded urban civic polls in Tamil Nadu, chief minister M K Stalin said on Monday.

Slamming AIADMK leader and former state minister D Jayakumar for taking ‘law into his own hands’ and ‘humiliating’ a DMK office-bearer here by ‘removing’ his shirt on the day of polls, Stalin said the DMK would face the matter legally and asserted that the ‘law will take its own course.’ Urban local body polls were held on February 19 and counting would be held on Tuesday.

Writing to party cadres, Stalin in an open letter said the DMK faced the urban civic polls based on the faith people reposed on the government and the party did not consider elections as a political battle.

The DMK regime’s achievements were showcased and the party’s victory became pretty evident during the campaign, he said.

The opposition parties unleashed ‘libel and false propaganda’ during campaign and on the day of polls too against the DMK to hide their ‘debacle’, Stalin said.

Pointing to a poll ‘war room’ that was set up in DMK headquarters ‘Anna Arivalayam’ here to coordinate with party workers on the day of polls, he said appropriate legal steps were advised on election-related matters.

Impartial action was taken even if there were allegations of some minor violations by DMK workers in one or two places, he said.

However, as regards the opposition, they went beyond their limit and this was exposed by the media, including on television channels and social media, the Chief Minister said.

Targeting Jayakumar for humiliating a DMK functionary, Stalin said the ruling party would face this matter legally and the opposition party would be exposed when this happens.

Hitting out at the AIADMK for ‘excesses’ during civic polls held in 2001 here, the Chief Minister said the DMK should pursue peaceful methods and continue to win people’s confidence even if the former followed it now.

“Though the March 4 election for the post of mayors and chairpersons of municipalities and town panchayats would be indirect, we have to be transparent,” he told cadres.

He expressed complete confidence that DMK would emerge victorious and local bodies too shall witness good governance.